LINCOLN (KMTV) — The #1 ranked Nebraska volleyball team beat Arkansas in four sets on Saturday night in Lincoln to advance to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Merritt Beason had a match-high 19 kills, while Harper Murray had 15.

A SEA OF RED IS HEADED TO TAMPA 🌽#NCAAWVB x 🎥 ESPNU / @HuskerVB pic.twitter.com/6DUSogehcg — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 10, 2023

NU went a perfect 21-0 at home this season.

The Huskers will face #4 seed Pitt on Thursday at a time to be determined.