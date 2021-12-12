FINAL FOUR BOUND! Nebraska volleyball beats Texas in Austin regional final

AUSTIN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team beat Texas in four sets Saturday night to advance to the Final Four, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.

The 10th-seeded Huskers will face 3rd seeded Pitt next Thursday in Columbus, Ohio at 8:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.

In the other national semifinal, #1 seed Louisville will face #4 seed Wisconsin at 6 p.m.

Madi Kubik had a team-high 15 kills to lead the Big Red over the Longhorns. Ally Batenhorst had 14 kills, while fellow freshman Lindsay Krause added 13 on her birthday.

The Huskers hit .254 on the night compared to Texas' .252.

This is the 16th time in program history Nebraska has made the Final Four. The 10th seeded Huskers also became the lowest seed to make a Final Four since unseeded BYU made it in 2014.

"Everyone stepped up in this game," said senior Nicklin Hames. "It wasn't perfect but it was our way and we had each others backs and we out-hearted and out-teamed them I feel like today. We finally got over the hump and we did it together."