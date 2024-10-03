FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Coach's passion for football extends far beyond sidelines

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa Western is not only a NJCAA football powerhouse, it's also providing an opportunity for a coach to share his passion for sports and people.



Landon Marshall was diagnosed with Down Syndrome the day he was born.

He's been an assistant coach for the Reivers since 2018.

"Iowa Western isn't Iowa Western without Landon."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Iowa Western football on a quest for a third national title in a row.

And one of their assistant coaches, Landon Marshall, loves the competitiveness of football and bleeds Reiver blue.

Although he’s not on the field, he still gives the team plenty of motivation.

“Every day he gets to spend with the Reivers and the coaches is an amazing day, and his love for sports just keeps growing," Kathryn Marshall, Landon's mom, said.

Landon was diagnosed with Down Syndrome the day he was born 25 years ago.

"I remember the day when they told us, the moment," Kathryn said. "All of the dreams that we had for Landon were changed pretty quickly.”

The Marshalls kept Landon active in sports throughout his life.

He even started in Lewis Central’s senior day basketball game in 2018.

After Landon graduated high school, Iowa Western football coach Scott Strohmeier offered him a chance to coach to keep him involved in a sport he loves.

“That’s the biggest thing for these kids to be exposed that everybody is equal," Strohmeier said.

And for the last six years, he’s led the team out at home games and patrolled the sidelines.

“He brings life, he brings joy," Timothy Roberson, a defensive back for Iowa Western, said. "It’s never a bad day with Lando.”

“In the first year, we lost a game, we were all down and out on a Monday," Strohmeier said. "And [Landon} comes in to the offensive room, staff room, and he gives everybody a hug and says I love you.' I’m like 'Come on man, we just lost a game!' But that’s just the way he is. Brings a little bit of excitement.”

“This program isn’t the same without him. Iowa Western isn’t Iowa Western without Landon," Iowa Western safety Lucas Struck said. “He’s a big part of the team, like he’s just one of the coaches.”

“I like football practices," Landon said. "All morning. There’s no sleeping at practice. Come in ready to go.”

“Just from [Landon's] personality, being able to interact with folks is amazing," Ron Marshall, Landon's dad, said.

The Marshalls are proud of how far Landon has come, and hope he’ll continue to share his love for sports, people and life.

“We always tell ourselves that if we could go back and tell ourselves as parents that day what Landon would be doing now, we would reassure every young parent that has a child with different abilities that their child can have the best life and have the greatest potential," Kathryn said.