CRESCENT, Iowa (KMTV) — The Council Bluffs Community School District Innovation and Sports Center opened earlier this year.

Students in elementary, middle and high school can use the space to refine their skills in golf, baseball and even robotics.

Watch Kelsey’s story:

FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Council Bluffs Community Schools hopes to give students edge with new facility

The CBCSD Innovation and Sports Center is in the former Crescent Elementary building.

Leaders in the district saw the need for a space for kids to refine their skills in sports and extracurriculars, so using a combination of district funds, donations and equipment they already had, they opened the facility.

Right now, the facility has a space to hit and pitch baseballs and softballs, a golf simulator, a putting room and a robotics room.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“To me it’s just so satisfying to see a line drive go right up the middle.”

Thomas Jefferson High School senior Kendall Bell–a three sport athlete–getting set for baseball season.

“This year we’re installing that winning mentality,” he said.

The team had a chance to work on that and more in the winter months at the new Innovation and Sports Center, formerly Crescent Elementary.

“Extra practice has given us more time to one-on-one with our coaches for the very itty bit details of our swings and making sure we can get the most out of it,” Bell said.

It’s shared with cross town rival Abraham Lincoln, the first facility like this for schools in the Council Bluffs metro.

“The first question out of some of our players’ mouths was ‘are we going to have access to this anytime we want to go there?’” Abraham Lincoln baseball coach Tyler Brietzke said. “I said, ‘well, for liability purposes probably not.”

Not only was there a want, the district saw a need for multiple sports (to have a space like this).

“I want them to put that glove and a hat on and walk out and go ‘I can compete,” CBCSD Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo said.

Using a combination of district funds, donations and equipment they already had.; about $50,000 alone for turf, screens and netting.

“The district stepping up and saying ‘hey this is a space we want to give you,’ puts us on kind of an equal playing field,” Brietzke said.

They also hope to develop a pipeline with elementary and middle schoolers.

“Students that come here for robotics (can) see in the off season they can swing a golf club, or they can throw a baseball or a softball,” Murillo said. “That is them seeing their future here.”

Bell with some advice for prospective Yellow Jackets and Lynxes at the facility.

“Enjoy the fun, enjoy the hard work,” he said. “As long as you enjoy, you’ll have memories that’ll last for a while.”

In the future, the district hopes to expand the facility, including an outdoor putting green, esports area and even a broadcast media training center.