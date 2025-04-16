OMAHA (KMTV) — Money talks in college athletics, and we're seeing it with recruiting, coaching hires and training facilities.

At Creighton, the family of an alumnus donated half a million dollars for the Bluejay golf teams to stay competitive.

FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Creighton golf hopes donor-funded facility will keep programs on par in Big East

The family of 1953 Creighton grad Jack McGraw donated $500,000 to help build the indoor golf facility.

Before, the Creighton golf teams were limited to when and where they could practice. This indoor facility allows the teams to practice their putts, chips and drives every day.

In the last decade or so, colleges have been investing more money into their golf programs. The University of Alabama recently finished a nearly $48 million facility. Creighton men's golf coach Wes Bernt hopes the Jays' new spot will keep them on par in the Big East.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A first on Creighton's campus.

The McGraw Family Indoor Golf Facility opened earlier this semester.

"It motivates us that we have people that believe in us," Creighton golfer Colby Brown said.

"It was certainly something that was necessary," men's golf coach Wes Bernt said. "It wasn't to this extreme. I didn't think we were going to get a facility that turned out this great."

Before, the Jays were limited to what days and times they could practice at courses in the area.

"I like to practice quite a bit," golfer Grant Feldman said. "I feel like I would lose my swing a little bit without being able to hit balls every day."

Now it's any day and almost any time.

"Mondays I have class all day," Brown said. "I'm able to go from my 9:30 class, walk over here, hit balls for an hour and I go to my next class."

Working on chips, putts and drives; analyzing their every move.

"Being in here I definitely feel like I've been able to keep my game instead of getting a little rusty like I usually would," Feldman said.

In the last decade or so, schools across the country have invested more in their golf programs.

The University of Alabama recently spent nearly $48 million on its new facility.

"Is there an arms race of sorts in college golf?" KMTV sports reporter Kelsey Mannix asked Bernt.

"Yeah," he replied. "I mean, that's exactly what I was going to say. It's for the recruiting.

"You see southern schools are putting football type money into their facilities."

Jays players and coaches hope their new space will keep them on par in the Big East.

"I love winning," Feldman said. "I think a lot of guys are just like me. We want to do our best and play our best."