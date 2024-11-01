FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Creighton men's basketball exhibition served two purposes

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton men’s basketball had two goals hosting Purdue in an exhibition.

One: raise money for tornado relief, and two: see how they stack up against last year’s national runners up.

It was for the love of community and competition.



Net proceeds from the game ($150,000) went to United Way of the Midlands' disaster relief fund.

Creighton faced a team that made it to the national championship game last season to see how they stack up against another ranked team before the season begins.

Newcomers Pop Isaacs, a junior guard, and Jackson McAndrew, a freshman forward, played in front of the CHI Health Center crowd for the first time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In addition to an exciting matchup between two top fifteen teams, the exhibition between Creighton and Purdue allowed fans to give back.

Net proceeds totaling $150,000 donated to United Way of the Midlands disaster relief fund.

"That’s what it’s all about," Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said. "Really, really appreciate coach painter’s willingness to bring his team over here. This was a treat for our fans and it was absolutely great for our team."

It was also a chance for Bluejay newcomers to get their first glimpse at playing at the CHI Health Center.

"Putting your uniform on for first time in this building in front of a great crowd and playing a team as good as Purdue is quite a challenge, and I thought our new guys really did some good things," McDermott said.

Junior transfer guard Pop Isaacs led the way with 24 points.

"The fact that we got to go out there and beat a top 15 opponent, get to play at home for the first time, you never know how it’s gonna look until you actually get out there so it was fun," Isaacs said.

And forward Jackson McAndrew led the CU freshmen with eight points.

"I’ve been dreaming of this moment since—to play college basketball then to play here at Creighton—for a long time, so to be able to do that in this environment was awesome," McAndrew said. "This physicality obviously it’s a step up from the last level I played at but I’m not afraid of it, I’m ready for it."

"The confidence from just going out there and seeing a shot go in, for the five guys that finished game, to finish the game against two or three guys that played in the national championship game in the last five minutes, that gives you a lot of confidence going forward," McDermott said.

Up next for the Jays, their season opener, hosting Texas Rio Grande Valley Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.