FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Improving mental fitness with sports psychology

OMAHA (KMTV) — Universities are investing in sports psychologists to give their athletes an extra boost in sports.



UNO sports psychologist Dr. Lindsey Hauser has worked with Maverick student-athletes for the past year to improve their mental health.

She says sports psychology helps on the court, but she discusses non-athletic-related concerns as well, such as anxiety, adjusting to college life and more.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Physical fitness is an integral part of sports, but mental fitness is equally important.

UNO hired its first sports psychologist last year to help student-athletes perform their best.

And the time and effort—by the university and the student-athletes—is for the love of competition.

"I think more and more people are recognizing the need to strengthen our brain in the same way we strengthen our bodies," Dr. Lindsey Hauser, UNO's Assistant Athletic Director of Clinical and Performance Psychology, said.

Since Aug. 2023, [Dr. Hauser] has worked with UNO athletes to improve their mental health on and off the playing surface.

"Elite athletes get to be elite because they’re really good at what they do. They get good at doing really hard things," she said. "But sometimes those hard things get really really hard and our body and our brain compete with one another.

"How sports psychology fits in on the field is it teaches skills and tools for student-athletes to do those hard things and flex that muscle, the brain, on a regular basis. So that way when they’re in difficult situations: maybe they’re down and there’s only a couple of minutes left... they have the mental capacity to be able to come back and the focus to come back and be able to do what they need to do in that moment.

Dr. Hauser says she also discusses non-sports-related mental health concerns, like adjusting to college life, anxiety and more if needed.

“If you do use it, if you don’t use it… it’s just kind of a safety blanket knowing that someone is there that’s not a coach, that’s not your teammate, that’s not your roommate, your parent," UNO softball senior shortstop Maggie O'Brien said. "It’s just a really nice resource to just have in the back of your mind.”

Dr. Hauser also says working with her is a commitment.

“People think to come and see me as a ‘fix it’ mentality, ‘something’s broken, go see Lindsey.’ My supporting of a student athlete helps them build a toolbox to be truly the best version of themself on and off that playing field. And if we can think of it from a ‘build it’ mentality instead of a ‘fix it’ mentality, I think the time, energy and investment can speak for themselves.

"It’s so important for people to remember that although people get better on their playing field, they really become better versions of themselves everywhere they go."

