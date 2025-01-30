FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Jordan Larson's impact on LOVB Omaha

OMAHA (KMTV) — Jordan Larson's volleyball resume is still growing, as she's now playing for a professional team based in her home state. She brings a wealth of knowledge to LOVB Omaha from four years playing and two years of serving as an assistant coach for the University of Nebraska, plus 15 years as a pro player.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A player who can also coach.

Jordan Larson’s impact on LOVB Omaha is twofold.

When Jordan talks, everybody listens, and I think it’s a beautiful thing," LOVB Omaha coach Suzie Fritz said.

“I’ve just been really invested in the coaching side of why we do what we do as coaches and then how I can translate that into playing," Larson said. "I think I actually see the game better.”

She says it gives her new perspective of the court and the game.

For players like Lexi Rodriguez, a former Husker who Larson coached, the familiarity made her jump to the pros smoother.

“I think especially after having her as a coach and just understanding her expectations and how she communicates and everything, actually I feel like that kind of helped me just because I was like ‘oh ok, jordan would want me to do this in this situation,'" Rodriguez said.

And head coach Suzie Fritz says in the huddle players want to hear from Larson.

“I feel as a general rule, that players can oftentimes come up with better solutions and answers than coaches anyway," Fritz said. "They’re out there, they’re actively problem solving in the moment. She would be an elite example of someone that can solve problems for you quickly.”

"The sport has given me so much and so many wonderful people I’ve met along the way," Larson said. "I just feel like… how can I continue to give back? And give back in a way that’s authentic to me and real for me.”

Growing the game one point at time.

