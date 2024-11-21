FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Local pro cornhole player finds groove in growing sport

OMAHA (KMTV) — It’s a game you’ve probably played in your backyard, but did you know professional cornhole is a thing?

One local player from Omaha—Jackie Sayasone—is in her sixth year as a pro.

And she plays for the love of competition.



Jackie Sayasone picked up cornhole about six years ago.

She turned pro after a few months of playing regularly.

A genetic condition hinders her ability to do endurance-based sports; she says cornhole is a perfect fit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Anyone can play, anyone can win," Jackie Sayasone said. "That’s why I love the sport so much.”

Jackie Sayasone’s first time playing cornhole almost six years ago didn’t quite go as she’d hoped.

“I got my butt whooped," she said. "And I hate losing."

So she bought some bags and practiced hard.

“Once I figured it out, I was hooked on the game," Sayasone said.

After only five months she turned pro.

Her competitiveness dates back to her childhood, playing multiple sports, then going on to play soccer and tennis in college.

That’s when she noticed something was wrong.

“I was born with a rare blood disorder," she said. "It’s called e-beta thalassemia, and that kind of slowed me down a little bit because it slowed down my endurance.

"I was really sad because I always wanted to be a pro athlete. It was kind of weird that it happened for me later in life. It just fit my life perfectly because I like to travel.”

She usually practices two or three days per week, and during her busy season, she’s on the road up to five days per week.

“Being able to play cornhole and not have to worry about endurance so much, it was a way better fit for me," Sayasone said.

On top of playing, she also enjoys teaching the game.

"The quickest way I teach someone is to get a flat bag," she said. "I don’t care if they hit the board or not… I just want that flat bag.”