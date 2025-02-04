Watch Now
Sports

Actions

FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Local wrestler trying to follow in mom's footsteps

Ft. Calhoun freshman wrestler Beckah Gossman fights through Hashimoto's Disease &amp; hopes to follow in her mom's footsteps by making the state tournament.
Posted

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (KMTV) — Ft. Calhoun freshman wrestler Beckah Gossman fights through Hashimoto's Disease & hopes to follow in her mom's footsteps by making the state tournament.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood