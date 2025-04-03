FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Millard West student helps school celebrate Unified Champion recognition

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — Unified Sports are for athletes of any ability.

Several Millard schools received recognition for their programs, and one Millard West senior celebrated in a special way.



Video shows Millard West senior Drew Janke making a shot at halftime of a basketball game as part of a celebration of the school being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School.

Six Millard schools earned the recognition for the 2024-25 school year.

Drew has global developmental delay, is nonverbal, and plays Unified Sports. He’s become a well-known face in the Wildcat community during his time at the school.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was the shot heard around Millard.

Drew Janke sinking a basket and winning a year’s supply of Pickleman’s sandwiches as part of a celebration of Millard West being named a Special Olympics Unified Champion School.

“It was just amazing,” Drew’s mom, Sara Janke, said. “For Drew, it was just another basket. But for the community it was pretty amazing.”

Drew has global developmental delay and is nonverbal and participates in Unified Sports.

“When I [saw] Drew’s parents is when I really broke down,” Millard West paraprofessional Kelly Lopez, who works with Drew in school, said. “Just the expressions on their face[s], you know how much they love Drew and how much they felt included in the community that night.”

“Being able to be on the basketball court, he … gets to watch what other kids are doing, gets to do what other kids are doing,” Drew’s dad, Grant Janke, said.

In total six Millard schools earned Unified Champion banners.

The Special Olympics gives this recognition to schools that also "exude a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect" for students and staff.

Here it’s part of the culture.

“When you are a parent of a special needs child you often have concerns about how they might be treated,” Grant said. “And the way everyone treats him has been probably above and beyond our expectations.”

A kid who wouldn’t walk the halls alone as a freshman found a home in the Millard community.

“My hope for him is that he becomes very independent,” Lopez said. “He continues to work on his abilities, and that he will never forget his time at Millard West.”

“I know that he’s happy here, he’s safe here, he loves to be here, and that’s truly the best gift that all the schools have given us,” Sara said.

Drew isn’t finished competing yet this school year; he participates in unified track in the spring.