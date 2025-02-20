FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Nebraska state senator McKinney gives back on wrestling mat

OMAHA (KMTV) — You may know Terrell McKinney as the Nebraska state senator representing District 11.

But he’s also an assistant wrestling coach at Omaha North High School (where he won two state championships).

He loves competition, but he also loves the North Omaha community and giving back, which keeps him motivated in both of his roles.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When he’s not at the statehouse, you can find Terrell McKinney here, in Omaha North’s wrestling room.

“I love wrestling but I also love trying to give back because I remember the coaches that came back and gave back to us when I was here at North,” McKinney said. “That’s what I told myself when I moved back home, is I wanted to try to give back and help out as much as possible.”

Though both of his roles can be stressful he takes it in stride.

“Wrestling is actually my peace,” McKinney said. “The legislature is all this political tension. When I’m coaching wrestling it’s fun, I don’t look at it as tense or anything. I enjoy it.”

He’s been coaching since 2018, and two years later he was elected to the legislature, after some friends threw out the idea he should run for office.

“I initially thought they (were) crazy, then I began to just dwell on it and one day I was like ‘why not?’” McKinney said. “It’s just the love for my community and just doing my part to help out.”

Whether it’s voting on bills on the floor or teaching new moves on the mat, McKinney wants to have a positive impact.

“He pushes us so hard,” Omaha North freshman wrestler Xzavier West said. “But he lets us know he’s right there with us the whole time. He said ‘no matter who you (are) or what you do, you’re going to face adversity. So you have to push it no matter how hard it gets.”

“There’s a lot of kids and they all have different needs,” McKinney said. “You can give bits and pieces here and there but some days I (wish) I had more time. That’s kind of why I coach because they keep me grounded. And when I go to the legislature I remember them.”