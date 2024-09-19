FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Officiating amid ongoing national shortage

OMAHA (KMTV) — From youth leagues to high school, organized sports bring our neighborhoods together. And it’s in part thanks to referees, umpires and more, who outside of their full time jobs travel across the metro to officiate games.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the last nine years Fred Whitted’s weekends have been busy with high school and youth sports.

"It’s a great way for me to stay in touch with the youth of today and give back to my community.”

He continues to do his job amid a national official shortage.

A 2023 survey by the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO) found almost 60% of officials surveyed believe most of their peers quit after their first one to three years.

This as almost 70% of respondents said sportsmanship is getting worse.

Whitted, on the other hand, knows his role has a lasting impact.

"The best part about it is really getting to see the youth of today, start from adolescence and go all the way up through high school," he said. "Some of these kids that are playing for the Cornhuskers right now. We’ve really been seeing them since they started out in elementary school, 5-6 years old. So to see them evolve, see them transform into great individuals, not only as athletes but just for our community, it really brings us joy and brings us pleasure.”

Whitted drives about 150 miles per weekend for games and knows it’s all worthwhile.

"If you have any interest in any sport, come out and officiate," he said. "Come learn. If you have kids that are involved that are growing up in sports, come learn the rules … come support the communities, support these local high schools, come have a good time.”