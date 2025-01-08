FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Omaha Supernovas add hype squad for home matches

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Omaha Supernovas are counting down to their season opener as the defending Pro Volleyball Federation champions start their quest for a second straight title.

This year they’re adding an extra element to their home games to get a competitive edge from the crowd: a hype squad, who share a love for cheer, dance and volleyball.



The Supernovas are partnering with Cheer Athletics in Omaha to have a hype squad at home matches.

There are 25 members on the inaugural squad all between the ages of 18-28.

A hype squad incorporates elements of cheerleading, dancing, tumbling and stunting in their routines.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just a few more days until the Omaha Supernovas hype squad takes the floor at the chi health center.

“You hear about it and you’re like ‘oh my goodness it’s really happening,” Bestre Sanchez said. “I’m gonna be surrounded by hundreds of people cheering and screaming for a team I represent, and that’s something very special that I’m looking forward to.”

A hype squad is more than just cheerleading; it also involves dancing, tumbling and stunts.

“It just adds that extra pizzazz I feel like every single game needs,” Abby Mefford said.

It’s a partnership with Cheer Athletics in Omaha that sparked last year after one of their teams performed at a Supernovas match.

“We had this brilliant idea that how awesome would it be if we could bring some more energy and excitement to the games,” hype squad head coach Christa Gilson said.

There are 25 athletes ages 18-28, some who got their start as young as two years old, who get to continue in their favorite sport.

“I had originally retired, and I came out of retirement for this,” Sanchez said. “Who doesn’t love women’s sports? With the WNBA rising, the Supernovas coming off a really good win, I think it was just a perfect opportunity to rejoin that gameday group.”

As an older athlete, there’s not as many opportunities for what we do,” Mefford said. “And being part of a professional hype squad is one of those opportunities that doesn’t have an age limit or like a cutoff. So, it’s super awesome for people like me or for people that just want to try something a little bit different.”

The squad also hopes showing their skills will help grow their sport, just like the PVF has done for volleyball.

“It’s about providing an experience for the community and the state of Nebraska, but more than anything we want to make sure that the athletes get the support and energy they deserve,” Gilson said.

The hype squad makes its debut at the Supernovas’ home opener Friday at 7 p.m. at the CHI Health Center.

