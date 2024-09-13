Watch Now
FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Roncalli Catholic rolls out new turf

For the first time in school history. Roncalli Catholic will play its home football games on FieldTurf.
OMAHA (KMTV) — Despite leading the Omaha roncalli football program for the past decade, head coach and athletic director Tom Kassing shed no tears when they tore up the grass at Rummel Stadium last spring to replace it with FieldTurf.

Kassing remembers times when Roncalli had to move a homecoming game because of torrential rain and how it even effected the soccer seasons the following spring.

Now after four million dollars all in donations, the Crimson Pride are taking pride in their new field and track.

