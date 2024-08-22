FOR THE LOVE OF COMPETITION: Westside indoor golf facility gives teams more than competitive edge

OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha Westside High School built an indoor golf facility–the Swede Center–about three years ago to give its athletes a place to train on campus.



The Westside Foundation raised $350,000 to build the facility a couple of years ago.

Student-athletes can train there during the school day or when the weather is too cold to be outside.

Video shows different elements of the golf facility, including a simulator to practice drives and a putting green.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A major element to athletic success is access to facilities.

I’m Kelsey Mannix at Westside High School where for the last three years, the golf team has had their own dedicated space to practice their putts and drives.

And get this: the entire project was funded by the community.

Jered Hellman has been leading Westside golf for two years, but he’s been around the program much longer, giving him time to think about what’s possible.

“There was kind of a hair-brained idea of what if we would come up with an indoor space that would be a place for our athletes to train?,” he said.

That idea became a reality in the summer of 2020 when construction on the Swede Center began.

“There’s no shortcuts to success,” Hellman said.

The drivers of the project (include) 61 private donors, compiling $350,000 for a facility the school says is above par… in a good way

Complete with a simulator for practicing drives and a putting green.

“What other school in the state can practice during the school day?,” senior golfer Sophia Martin said. “I just feel like it gives us a(n) edge.”

For (Martin), who transferred in last year, the Swede Center helped her on and off the golf course.

“I didn’t really know anyone, I didn’t have a lot of friends at the district or at the school,” she said. “Being able to go in there allowed me to meet the boys team, and make some really great friends on the team.”

This facility is unique for a high school and a major investment from the community.

“Everything about it kind of molds that to our ultimate goal,” Hellman said. “It’s not just state championships. It’s to put boys and girls out into our community that are amazing and know how to work hard and be held accountable.

“Any time we go to compete, we always talk about our community because the outreach and support we get from all of our different stakeholders in our district is amazing.

“To honor those that gave their money, their time, their dedication, and just continue to do it the right way.”

Not only is Westside investing in golf, they’re also upgrading their pool, part of their $34 million “Impacting Excellence” campaign, also entirely privately funded.

