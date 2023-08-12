Watch Now
Former Bellevue West wide receiver Betts leaves Huskers again

Nebraska's Zavier Betts (15) with the ball against Fordham during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts has left the Nebraska football team again according to Huskers head coach Matt Rhule.

Betts originally left the program following the spring of 2022 but then returned in the spring of 2023 when Rhule took over for Scott Frost.

"He (Zavier) came to me and just said 'Hey Coach, you know, my heart's not in it'," said Rhule following Saturday's practice. "So I'm very, very, very proud of Zavier for what he's done as a person getting eligible. Disappointed in the timing but what we ask people to do it hard. If their heart's not in it, we certainly understand. Proud of the growth he's made and wish him the best. He's a guy that I love and care about and hope he finds what he's looking for."

Nebraska opens the 2023 season on August 31st at Minnesota.

