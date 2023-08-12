Former Bellevue West wide receiver Betts leaves Huskers again

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Bellevue West wide receiver Zavier Betts has left the Nebraska football team again according to Huskers head coach Matt Rhule.

Betts originally left the program following the spring of 2022 but then returned in the spring of 2023 when Rhule took over for Scott Frost.

"He (Zavier) came to me and just said 'Hey Coach, you know, my heart's not in it'," said Rhule following Saturday's practice. "So I'm very, very, very proud of Zavier for what he's done as a person getting eligible. Disappointed in the timing but what we ask people to do it hard. If their heart's not in it, we certainly understand. Proud of the growth he's made and wish him the best. He's a guy that I love and care about and hope he finds what he's looking for."

Nebraska opens the 2023 season on August 31st at Minnesota.