Former Creighton ball boy Dotzler acclimating to life as a Bluejay player

OMAHA (KMTV) — Before Josiah Dotzler takes the floor with Creighton he took care of the floor literally. The Bellevue West alum was a ball boy for the Bluejays back in the day.

"I remember mopping the floor for Doug (McDermott)," said Dotzler. "Even sometimes Doug would come back and he says he remembers me being little and it's kind of funny how it goes back full circle."

Dotzler dazzled down in the high school ranks the last four years book-ending his time with the T-Birds with two state titles.

"The competition in high school basketball my four years with Bellevue West just helped me develop as a player," Dotzler said. "We had some real tough battles. It's a big month for me and just summer for me of learning and then I hope I can be a big impact to the team."

"Josiah's done well," said CU head coach Greg McDermott. "He's like many freshman: I think most things are probably going a little fast for him right now. But he's made shots. He's got a good pace about his game."

By recently winning the Nebraska Gatorade Player of The Year, Dotzler his helped his family's non-profit, Abide Omaha, earn #11,000 in grant money. Abide Omaha attempts to build safer neighborhoods and stronger families.

"When I got that phone call, I was just overjoyed," said Dotzler. "I love my city and I want to do whatever I can to help improve and me being from north Omaha, just being able to give back to the place where I grew up, it was just a huge blessing and I was so excited."

