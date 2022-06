OMAHA (KMTV) — Former Creighton basketball standout Ryan Hawkins will play three games with the Golden State Warriors as part of the California Classic.

The games will be July 2-5.

Hawkins was a 2nd Team All-BIG EAST selection last season with CU. The Atlantic, Iowa native led the Jays in scoring and rebounds averaging nearly 14 points and eight boards per game.

Next month, Hawkins will play in the NBA Summer League for the Toronto Raptors.