Former Creighton volleyball standout Elise Goetzinger makes pro debut with Athletes Unlimited

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Creighton volleyball standout Elise Goetzinger made her professional debut in Omaha, as Athletes Unlimited Volleyball continues its run through Oct. 13.

The middle blocker, who recorded 266 kills and 118 blocks in her only season with Creighton in 2025, is embracing the unique format of Athletes Unlimited, where teams change weekly and players must quickly adjust to new teammates and rotations.

"I'm excited for the fans to see so many different aspects of the volleyball that they know and love that they're gonna see it a little bit different each week," Goetzinger said.

The weekly team changes present a distinct challenge that sets Athletes Unlimited apart from traditional volleyball leagues.

"I think it's crucial, especially in an environment like this, to be able to... You know, you had a good week last week. Well, it's completely different the next week, and so being able to adapt quickly is key," Goetzinger said.

"It might just look a little, a little bit tougher, and I think that's an added challenge for professionals who are Olympians, professionals before. I think it'll be really exciting for fans to watch," she said.

Goetzinger has already experienced the strong volleyball support in Omaha during her time at Creighton.

"I've been really excited that any Creighton game I've gone to, any, I always hear that we miss you and you know we're excited that you're staying in Omaha," she said. "It feels really nice to hear that they want me here still and they're excited for me to be here and it's just so good to be a volleyball fan in Nebraska and to be supported by them."

The former Bluejay will continue her professional career in Omaha with the Supernovas in 2026.

"I'm really blessed to have gotten this experience, and I'm going to be staying in Omaha, so I'm really excited for that as well," Goetzinger said.

Athletes Unlimited will remain in Omaha until Monday, Oct. 13, before heading to Madison, Wisconsin for the final two weeks of the championship.

