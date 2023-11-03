Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former high school hoops standouts, Creighton ball boys to face off when Jays host Wayne State

Josiah Dotzler and JJ Ferrin as Creighton ball boys
Britteny Ferrin
Josiah Dotzler and JJ Ferrin as Creighton ball boys
Posted at 10:47 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 23:48:15-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — Josiah Dotzler and JJ Ferrin met in third grade and have been best friends ever since.

Both won high school state basketball titles in 2023 as seniors—Dotzler in Class A with Bellevue West and Ferrin in Class B with Skutt Catholic.

They're also both former Creighton ball boys.

Now, Dotzler is a guard for the Jays and Ferrin is a guard at Wayne State College.

The two squads meet in an exhibition game on Friday at the CHI Center.

Dotzler and Ferrin reflected on their time as ball boys and what it means to have a chance to play each other on the court they grew up on.

Click the video after the image above for more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings