Former high school hoops standouts, Creighton ball boys to face off when Jays host Wayne State

OMAHA (KMTV) — Josiah Dotzler and JJ Ferrin met in third grade and have been best friends ever since.

Both won high school state basketball titles in 2023 as seniors—Dotzler in Class A with Bellevue West and Ferrin in Class B with Skutt Catholic.

They're also both former Creighton ball boys.

Now, Dotzler is a guard for the Jays and Ferrin is a guard at Wayne State College.

The two squads meet in an exhibition game on Friday at the CHI Center.

Dotzler and Ferrin reflected on their time as ball boys and what it means to have a chance to play each other on the court they grew up on.

