Former Husker creates app for mentorship, NIL opportunities for female athletes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez created an app called She Sports that allows female college athletes to interact with younger athletes, providing advice and encouragement.

"Everything's growing and I think with that like young female athletes need more from the athletic community," Rodriguez said.

The platform addresses what Rodriguez sees as a need for connection in women's athletics, allowing young athletes to feel supported by those who understand their experiences.

"Being like, 'OK, like I feel heard. They're going through it. I know I can get through it,'" Rodriguez said.

College athletes who participate sign contracts and receive payment for the content they create on the platform. Rodriguez emphasized that the app gives athletes creative freedom in what they post.

"Sometimes with NIL it can be a little transactional," she said. "I think me and my co-founder wanted it to mean something to these athletes, and they wanted to enjoy the process of getting to interact with these young girls."

The app launches as Congress continues to debate NIL regulation. The SCORE Act, which aimed to provide federal oversight of NIL compensation, failed to reach a final vote.

Joshua Fershee, dean of Creighton University School of Law, highlighted potential Title IX implications of future NIL legislation.

"The bill says that it's not going to affect Title IX, but there are significant questions about equity, particularly with the significant amount of revenue that's expected to go into football," he said. "Football is always the challenge with Title IX and general senses about spending on athletics."

Kelsey Slater, assistant professor of sports promotion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, emphasized the importance of continued investment in women's sports pathways.

"For a lot of women .. college sport is the pinnacle," she said. "If we're going to really continue to invest in women's sport, we need to continue to create these pathways for female athletes to be successful."

In the meantime, Rodriguez hopes She Sports will help female athletes maximize their earning potential while making a meaningful impact on the next generation of athletes.

