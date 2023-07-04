Former Husker Povich proves pitching prowess in pros

OMAHA (KMTV) — Former Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich is making a name for himself in professional baseball.

He’s currently pitching for the Bowie Baysox, the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate.

The Bellevue West grad has 99 strikeouts so far this season, which is top three among all minor league divisions.

His goal, of course, is to be called up to the majors.

"It's hard to give a timeline, but obviously as soon as possible,” Povich said. “Whenever [the coaches] think I'm ready to go. Hopefully that's sooner rather than later, but I'm just gonna keep working, keep trying to talk to them and develop and hopefully get to where I need to be."

Povich said he’s dreamed about an opportunity like this since he was nine years old, and it gradually became more of a reality.

“High school is where it became even more of trying to figure out what I needed to do to make it possible,” he said. “And then college, especially at Nebraska is kind of where some things started clicking and I was like 'ok this might be a real possibility.'"

On Monday against the Somerset Patriots, Povich notched eight strikeouts in six innings, including his former Husker teammate Aaron Palensky.

“He brought up the at-bat when I faced him in college with hitting the double off the wall, so I

He didn’t mention any specific goals for the rest of this season besides continuing to improve to eventually make it to the big show.

"Obviously the majors is the end goal,” he said. “But it's just all about working and doing my best to get there."