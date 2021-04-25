Watch
Former Huskers assistant Skinner leads Kentucky to win over Texas for NCAA volleyball title

John Peterson/AP
Kentucky's Madi Skinner (2) scores a kill against Texas' Logan Eggleston (33) during the third set in the final of the NCAA women's volleyball championships Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Posted at 9:21 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 22:36:31-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Huskers assistant Craig Skinner led Kentucky to its first ever NCAA volleyball championship with a four set win over Texas on Saturday night in Omaha 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 & 25-22.

The Wildcats dropped the first set before winning the next three in front of 25% capacity crowd of 5,116 fans at the CHI Health Center. Alli Stumler had a match-high 26 kills for UK.

Kentucky also becomes the first SEC school to win a national title in women's volleyball.

Skinner was an assistant at Nebraska under John Cook from 2000 to 2004 helping the Huskers to the national championship in 2000.

