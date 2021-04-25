Former Huskers assistant Skinner leads Kentucky to win over Texas for NCAA volleyball title

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Huskers assistant Craig Skinner led Kentucky to its first ever NCAA volleyball championship with a four set win over Texas on Saturday night in Omaha 20-25, 25-18, 25-23 & 25-22.

The Wildcats dropped the first set before winning the next three in front of 25% capacity crowd of 5,116 fans at the CHI Health Center. Alli Stumler had a match-high 26 kills for UK.

Kentucky also becomes the first SEC school to win a national title in women's volleyball.

Skinner was an assistant at Nebraska under John Cook from 2000 to 2004 helping the Huskers to the national championship in 2000.