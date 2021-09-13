Watch
Former Huskers defensive backs coach Donte Williams named USC interim head coach after Helton firing

Nati Harnik/AP
Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams works with players during NCAA college football spring practice in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Donte Williams
Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 13, 2021
LOS ANGELES (KMTV) — Former Huskers defensive backs coach Donte Williams has been named USC's interim head coach after the school fired Clay Helton on Monday.

Williams coached cornerbacks at Nebraska in 2017, Mike Riley's final season in Lincoln.

Williams spent the 2018 & 2019 seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Oregon before taking an assistant job at USC for the 2020 season.

Helton was fired Monday after the Trojans' loss to Stanford last Saturday.

