Former Huskers, Omaha Westside baseball standout Jake Meyers reportedly called up to Astros

Lynne Sladky/AP
Houston Astros' Jake Meyers during a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jake Meyers
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 30, 2021
HOUSTON (KMTV) — Former Huskers & Omaha Westside baseball standout Jake Meyers has reportedly been called up to the Houston Astros from Triple-A.

Jake Kaplan from The Athletic first reported the news on Friday afternoon.

Meyers, an outfielder, was hitting .343 this season in Triple A with 16 home runs & 51 RBI.

According to Kaplan, Meyers could make his MLB debut as soon as Saturday afternoon's game in San Francisco at 3 p.m. Central.

