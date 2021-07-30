Former Huskers, Omaha Westside baseball standout Jake Meyers reportedly called up to Astros

HOUSTON (KMTV) — Former Huskers & Omaha Westside baseball standout Jake Meyers has reportedly been called up to the Houston Astros from Triple-A.

Jake Kaplan from The Athletic first reported the news on Friday afternoon.

Source: The Astros are calling up center fielder Jake Meyers from Triple A. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) July 30, 2021

Meyers, an outfielder, was hitting .343 this season in Triple A with 16 home runs & 51 RBI.

According to Kaplan, Meyers could make his MLB debut as soon as Saturday afternoon's game in San Francisco at 3 p.m. Central.