Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez headed to Kansas State

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Minnesota during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 16, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced his commitment to Kansas State on Thursday night.

Martinez spent the last four seasons at Nebraska, setting several school records including total offense.

He had shoulder surgery the week of the Iowa game and missed NU's season finale against the Hawkeyes.

