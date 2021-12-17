Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez headed to Kansas State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced his commitment to Kansas State on Thursday night.
Excited for the next chapter!! #GoCats pic.twitter.com/6wxYNbYgal— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) December 17, 2021
Martinez spent the last four seasons at Nebraska, setting several school records including total offense.
He had shoulder surgery the week of the Iowa game and missed NU's season finale against the Hawkeyes.