Former Huskers volleyball great Jordan Larson takes assistant coaching job at Texas

AUSTIN (KMTV) — Former Huskers volleyball legend Jordan Larson has taken an assistant coaching position at Texas.

Larson helped Nebraska to the 2006 national championship & helped Team USA to a gold meal in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be joining the Texas Volleyball coaching staff," Larson said in a release by the Longhorns. "This is an amazing opportunity to be a part of the tradition and excellence of this program and to help these ladies achieve their dreams. I'm extremely grateful to grow and learn in this position."

