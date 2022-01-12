Watch
Former Huskers volleyball great Jordan Larson takes assistant coaching job at Texas

Manu Fernandez/AP
United States' Jordan Larson during a women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Turkey at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Jordan Larson usa volleyball
AUSTIN (KMTV) — Former Huskers volleyball legend Jordan Larson has taken an assistant coaching position at Texas.

Larson helped Nebraska to the 2006 national championship & helped Team USA to a gold meal in the Tokyo Olympics.

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be joining the Texas Volleyball coaching staff," Larson said in a release by the Longhorns. "This is an amazing opportunity to be a part of the tradition and excellence of this program and to help these ladies achieve their dreams. I'm extremely grateful to grow and learn in this position."

