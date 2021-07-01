Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos reportedly receiving nearly $3 million from NU

items.[0].image.alt
Nati Harnik/AP
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos smiles before an NCAA college football game against Colorado in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Bill Moos
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 18:52:41-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos will reportedly receive nearly $3 million from the University following his retirement.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald received a copy of the settlement, which states part of that payment is the $1.2 million salary Moos was scheduled to receive in 2022. The deal also includes a $1 million bonus for Moos, which was prorated from the $1.25 million bonus he would've received had he stayed until the end of his contract at the end of 2022.

Moos officially retired from his position on June 30.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning