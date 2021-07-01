Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos reportedly receiving nearly $3 million from NU

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos will reportedly receive nearly $3 million from the University following his retirement.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald received a copy of the settlement, which states part of that payment is the $1.2 million salary Moos was scheduled to receive in 2022. The deal also includes a $1 million bonus for Moos, which was prorated from the $1.25 million bonus he would've received had he stayed until the end of his contract at the end of 2022.

Buyouts of recent Nebraska athletic directors:



Steve Pederson: $2.2 million

Shawn Eichorst: $1.7 million

Bill Moos: $2,972,044. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) July 1, 2021

Moos officially retired from his position on June 30.

