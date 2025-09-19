Former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook honored with statue outside Devaney Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Less than eight months after retiring as Nebraska's volleyball coach, John Cook was permanently honored outside the Devaney Center with a new statue, cementing his place in Husker history and showcasing his impact on both the University of Nebraska and the sport of volleyball.

The statue unveiling marked a moment 25 years in the making for the legendary coach who transformed Nebraska into a volleyball powerhouse.

"It still blows my mind to be honest with you," Cook said.

The bronze statue is based on a photo taken at Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

"Ever since that happened that's kind of been the iconic picture that I was a part of," Cook said, "and once I saw that, I'm like 'we gotta do that one,' and everybody agreed."

Current volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who played under Cook, expressed her excitement about seeing her mentor recognized alongside other legendary Husker coaches.

"There's a Bob Devaney statue, a Tom Osborne statue and now John Cook," she said. "So putting him on the pedestal with two of the greatest football coaches ever, it's a pretty big deal to have volleyball be a part of that."

"Nebraska is the epicenter of volleyball in this country, so it's only fitting to me that this goes up to honor Nebraska volleyball here," Cook said.

Cook hopes his legacy will continue to impact future generations and help grow women's sports even more.

He pointed to the current program leadership as evidence of his lasting influence.

"I've got three former players running this program, and I think that says it all right there. We've done some amazing things here and it's going to keep going," Cook said.

