Former Nebraska volleyball player, assistant Banwarth out as Ole Miss head coach

Matt Rourke/AP
United States' Kayla Banwarth celebrates a win a women's bronze medal volleyball match against the Netherlands at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Oct 27, 2022
OXFORD, Miss. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball player & assistant Kayla Banwarth is no longer the head coach at Ole Miss. Banwarth & the school parted ways Thursday after she was placed on leave last week.

"With the accomplishments we experienced during her tenure, Coach Banwarth leaves this program well equipped for future success," Rebels AD Keith Carter said in a statement. "We wish her the best as she moves forward."

"I thank Keith Carter and Lynnette Johnson for the opportunity to coach at Ole Miss," Banwarth said in a statement. "I am grateful to the student-athletes for allowing me to be a part of their volleyball careers. Coaching volleyball is my greatest passion. I will continue to pursue that passion when the right opportunity arises. I am excited to see what the next chapter has in store for me and my family."

Banwarth went 29-38 in her two-plus seasons in Oxford leading the Rebels to the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament last year.

