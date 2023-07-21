Former Papio pitchers Bahl, James honored with street names at softball complex

OMAHA (KMTV) — Two streets in Papillion are now named after two Monarch softball legends.

On Friday, the city honored Jordy Bahl and Peaches James Keaton, a pair of pitching phenoms that dominated the diamond at Papio.

The Papillion Landing Softball Complex is now home to Jordyn Bahl Blvd. and Peaches James Way.

“I got chills a little bit just seeing [the sign],” James Keaton said. “I think it’s gonna be surreal for the rest of my life.”

“This is an honor that probably means one of the most,” Bahl said. “Just having it be Papillion, the hometown where I grew up. It’s just overwhelming.”

While at Papio, Bahl idolized James Keaton.

“Growing up she was the name I heard,” Bahl said. “Saw her name on the record board every day at school with all of them. So I always knew she was the GOAT.”

But it’s James Keaton who’s equally impressed with Bahl, who is 20 years her junior.

“To be compared to someone like Jordy is pretty awesome,” James Keaton said. “She’s just truly an amazing athlete and an amazing human being most importantly.”

At Friday’s ceremony, Husker softball head coach Rhonda Revelle talked about the many similarities between Bahl and James Keaton. She said they’re both loyal, athletic, they both love their teammates and have left undeniable marks on the game of softball.

“Leading up to this day I’ve had a lot of reflection about Peach,” Revelle said. “I remember her senior year, there would be times she would be warming up for pregame and I’d go stand in the bullpen and just take a moment and just be grateful. Be grateful that she’s sharing her talent with all of us. And I feel that same gratitude with Jordy knowing what she’s gonna bring.”

Bahl and James Keaton’s high school careers are similar too: James Keaton won four state titles, while Bahl won three.

Now their names are etched in Papillion history as the next generation of softball players work on their craft at that same complex.

“I just want to be the best role model for them that I can and inspire them in any way I can,” Bahl said.

"It took a village for me, so many people surrounding [me], uplifting me to keep going,” James Keaton said. “So I would encourage those girls to just keep going.”