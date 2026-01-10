Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
From Husker To Duck? Raiola reportedly in transfer portal talks with Oregon

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes the ball against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
ATLANTA (KMTV) — Before Friday's College Football Playoff Semifinal, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that former Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola could be in discussions to transfer to Oregon.

Oregon is still waiting to see if current quarterback Dante Moore will turn pro or come back to Eugene for one more season.

Raiola spent two seasons at Nebraska throwing for 31 touchdowns & 17 interceptions.

