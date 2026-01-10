From Husker To Duck? Raiola reportedly in transfer portal talks with Oregon

ATLANTA (KMTV) — Before Friday's College Football Playoff Semifinal, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that former Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola could be in discussions to transfer to Oregon.

Oregon is still waiting to see if current quarterback Dante Moore will turn pro or come back to Eugene for one more season.

What’s next for Oregon at quarterback. A look at Dante Moore’s decision and one quarterback high-profile portal quarterback to watch for the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/sonVddyeRt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2026

Raiola spent two seasons at Nebraska throwing for 31 touchdowns & 17 interceptions.