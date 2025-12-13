FROM SWEET TO ELITE! #1 Nebraska volleyball sweeps Kansas in regional semifinal

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team easily beat Kansas late Friday night in Lincoln as the Huskers advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, 25-12, 25-11 & 25-12.

NU now faces Texas A&M, which knocked off Louisville in five sets.

That match will start at 2 PM on Sunday.

The winner will move on to next week's Final Four in Kansas City.

Rebekah Allick had a match-high nine kills, hitting 1.000% on nine swings.

Andi Jackson also nine kills for Nebraska.

The Huskers hit .450 for the match while holding KU to .029.

The Big Red dominated KU from start to finish jumping on the Jayhawks, 10-1, in the first set.

The Huskers had six blocks in the first game alone & finished with ten on the night.

NU improved to 33-0 on the season.

