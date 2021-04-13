Frost impressed with wide receiver play in Huskers scrimmage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was impressed with the play of the wide receivers in the Huskers' scrimmage last Friday in Memorial Stadium.

"I'd have to say it was our best day as a wide receiver core since I've been at Nebraska," Frost said following Monday's practice. "A lot of guys getting reps and there's just a lot of talent at that position. So I'm excited about the group. Coach Lubick's done a great job with them. Samori Toure coming in. He made some good plays Friday. Omar's been back out there, made a couple good plays for us. Zavier had a play. Will Nixon did some good things. Barron Miles did some good things. Oliver Martin's been exceptional through spring. Levi and Wyatt are both making plays. I don't want to leave anybody out but that's as deep as a group as we've ever had and there's a lot of talent in that room. We've got to make sure we have time for quarterbacks to throw cause I expect guys to be able to get downfield a lot better for us."

The scrimmage went between 120-130 plays. NU will host a public scrimmage for fans this Saturday inside Memorial Stadium starting at 2:15 p.m.

Nebraska's Red-White spring game is Saturday May 1 at 1 p.m.