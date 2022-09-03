Game Night High School Football Highlights 9/2/22

Posted at 10:49 PM, Sep 02, 2022

OMAHA (KMTV) — High school football highlights from across the area for Friday September 2, 2022: Elkhorn South 31 Millard South 28 Bellevue West 60 Omaha Burke 13 Gretna 56 Omaha Central 0 Papio South 29 Papillion-LV 3 Omaha North 14 Millard West 13 Omaha Westside 37 Grand Island 13 Skutt Catholic 21 GI Northwest 16 Bennington 38 Plattsmouth 0 Omaha Gross 63 Omaha Westview 14 Mt. Michael 28 Ralston 27 Elkhorn North 70 Lincoln Northwest 0 Platteview 21 Lincoln Christian 7 Ashland-Greenwood 20 Wahoo 0 Bishop Neumann 41 Lincoln Lutheran 21

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.