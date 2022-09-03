Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Game Night High School Football Highlights 9/2/22

Highlights from Week 2 of the high school football season.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 23:49:38-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — High school football highlights from across the area for Friday September 2, 2022:

Elkhorn South 31 Millard South 28

Bellevue West 60 Omaha Burke 13

Gretna 56 Omaha Central 0

Papio South 29 Papillion-LV 3

Omaha North 14 Millard West 13

Omaha Westside 37 Grand Island 13

Skutt Catholic 21 GI Northwest 16

Bennington 38 Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Gross 63 Omaha Westview 14

Mt. Michael 28 Ralston 27

Elkhorn North 70 Lincoln Northwest 0

Platteview 21 Lincoln Christian 7

Ashland-Greenwood 20 Wahoo 0

Bishop Neumann 41 Lincoln Lutheran 21

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6