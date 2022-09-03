Game Night High School Football Highlights 9/2/22

OMAHA (KMTV) — High school football highlights from across the area for Friday September 2, 2022:
Elkhorn South 31 Millard South 28
Bellevue West 60 Omaha Burke 13
Gretna 56 Omaha Central 0
Papio South 29 Papillion-LV 3
Omaha North 14 Millard West 13
Omaha Westside 37 Grand Island 13
Skutt Catholic 21 GI Northwest 16
Bennington 38 Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Gross 63 Omaha Westview 14
Mt. Michael 28 Ralston 27
Elkhorn North 70 Lincoln Northwest 0
Platteview 21 Lincoln Christian 7
Ashland-Greenwood 20 Wahoo 0
Bishop Neumann 41 Lincoln Lutheran 21