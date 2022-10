OMAHA (KMTV) — What a crazy night it turned out to be in high school football as #1 Omaha Westside was upset at North Platte, while Gretna rallied from 23 down in the 2nd half to beat Bellevue West.

Plus, Creighton Prep, Millard West, Elkhorn, Roncalli, Ashland-Greenwood & others pick up wins.

Check out the highlights by clicking on the video above!