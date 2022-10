OMAHA (KMTV) — Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard scored seven total touchdowns by himself in the first half as the #2 Storm rolled to a win over Omaha Burke on Friday night.

Top-ranked Gretna also earned an easy victory on Friday and other local winners included Creighton Prep, Bennington, Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview, Omaha Benson & Glenwood.

