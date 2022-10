Posted at 10:43 PM, Oct 21, 2022

OMAHA (KMTV) — Here are the Game Night High School Football Highlights for Friday October 21, 2022: Omaha Gross 41 Skutt Catholic 14 Elkhorn South 42 Omaha North 6 Bellevue West 42 Papio South 20 Gretna 28 Lincoln East 6 Omaha Westside 63 Lincoln Northeast 7 Millard South 34 Lincoln High 14 Lincoln Southwest 42 Millard North 28 Elkhorn North 27 Blair 26 Ashland-Greenwood 34 Platteview Lewis Central 42 Winterset 15 Glenwood 44 DC Grimes 14

