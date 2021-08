Posted at 10:52 PM, Aug 27, 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Highlights from Week 1 of the high school football season on Friday August 27, 2021: -Omaha Westside 23 Creighton Prep 8 -Elkhorn South 35 Millard West 21 -Papio 28 Papio South 26 -Gretna 21 LSW 13 -LSE vs. Omaha North -Skutt 44 Roncalli 17 -Elkhorn 20 Norris 18 -CB AL vs. CB TJ

