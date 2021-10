Posted at 10:50 PM, Oct 29, 2021

OMAHA (KMTV) — Game Night Highlights 1st Round of Playoffs 10/29/21: Click on the video above to watch the highlights including 16th seed Omaha North knocking off #1 seed Millard South!



