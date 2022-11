Posted at 11:31 PM, Nov 11, 2022

OMAHA (KMTV) — Game Night High School Football State Semifinals Highlights for Friday November 12, 2022: -Gretna 36 Creighton Prep 14 -Westside 38 Grand Island 7 -Bennington 23 Waverly 7 -Omaha Gross 49 Scottsbluff 35

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.