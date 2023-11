OMAHA (KMTV) — Omaha Westside is going to the Class A state title game for the 5th straight season, while Elkhorn South knocked off Millard South.

The Warriors shut out Millard West, 41-0, while the Storm shocked the Patriots, 24-13.

Meanwhile, Bennington beat Elkhorn North, 30-6, to tie the Class B record with its 38th straight win.

The Badgers will face Omaha Skutt Catholic, after the Skyhawks knocked off Waverly, 38-26.

