Posted at 10:52 PM, Nov 04, 2022

LINCOLN (KMTV) — Game Night State Volleyball Semifinals Highlights for Friday November 4, 2022: Papio South 3 Papio 1 Elkhorn North 3 Bennington 0 Archbishop Bergan 3 Amherst 1

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.