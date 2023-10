OMAHA (KMTV) — It's the first round of playoffs for many teams in the Omaha metro. A few rivals met early, including Millard North and Millard West, and Elkhorn and Elkhorn North.

The highlights aired before the end of the Elkhorn/Elkhorn North game. The Wolves got the win 31-21.

Click the video above to see who's moving on and who's going home.