Posted at 10:44 PM, Oct 08, 2021

OMAHA (KMTV) — High school football highlights from Week 7: -Bennington 49 Elkhorn 14 -Millard South 40 Fremont 14 -Bellevue West 55 Millard West 31 -Omaha Westside 41 Norfolk 0 -Creighton Prep 48 LNE 10 -Omaha Burke 70 Omaha South 21 -Omaha North 40 Lincoln Pius X 21 -Ashland-Greenwood 21 Wahoo 12



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.