OMAHA (KMTV) — Week 8 of Game Night features two top-two matchups: Omaha Westside and Millard South in Class A, and Bennington and Elkhorn North in Class B.

All four of those teams entered week eight undefeated.

We also have a couple of top-10 contests between Plattsmouth and Skutt Catholic in Class B, as well as Ashland-Greenwood and Omaha Roncalli in class C1.

Click the video above for those highlights and more.