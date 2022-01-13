Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis honored at Outland Trophy dinner in Omaha

OMAHA (KMTV) — Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis was honored for winning the Outland Trophy with a dinner in Omaha on Wednesday night. The award goes to the college football's best interior lineman.

Davis helped the Bulldogs win their first national title in 41 years earlier this week over Alabama.

Davis discussed holding the championship trophy comparing it to holding a baby.

"I held it, cradled it, kissed it," Davis said. "Because it meant so much. Everything that you've done in the offseason came down to 60 minutes."

Also honored during Wednesday's event was former Husker offensive lineman & former Outland winner, himself, Will Shields for winning the Tom Osborne Legacy Award.

The event also recognized former NU linebacker JoJo Domann for winning the Tom Novak Award as well as Nebraska's Damian Jackson for earning the Armed Forces Merit Award.