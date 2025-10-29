Gessert sisters hope their connection can have early impact for Creighton women's basketball

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twin sisters Norah and Neleigh Gessert are hopeing to make their mark at Creighton after dominating the basketball court at Millard West High School.

They scored more than 2,500 points combined in high school and are two of six freshmen on Creighton's roster this season. After trading their green and white uniforms for blue and white, the twins are bringing their unique connection and work ethic to the Bluejays.

"It's a big jump from high school to college," Neleigh said, "but having someone with you right by your side... it's kind of like 'oh I can just go to her, ask her about this, or... just having someone you can go to about anything.

"She's also going through the same thing I am, so it's really nice."

The twins have deep roots with the Creighton program, having grown up attending games and even serving as mop girls when they were 12 years old.

"We grew up around Creighton, I mean we would come down to games. We were mop girls here. We were probably like 12 years old," Norah said.

The sisters' connection on the court goes beyond typical teamwork. During practice, their intuitive play has caught the attention of coaches and teammates alike.

"There was like one time in practice where Norah was behind me, and I dribbled, and I just like threw it behind me," Neleigh said. "They were like 'wow, is that twin telepathy or something?' and I was like 'yeah, pretty much!'"

Norah believes their partnership will be crucial to their college success.

"Ever since we started playing basketball together, we've clicked right away with each other," she said. "I think being apart probably would not have been the best for us. I think, we can just hold each other accountable is one of our major things. And knowing we always have someone."

Creighton women's basketball coach Jim Flanery appreciates the dynamic the sisters bring to the team.

"I can joke ... I can say 'I know Norah wouldn't have thrown you that pass in high school, but she's gonna need to throw it to you this year," Flanery said. "I enjoy having them."

