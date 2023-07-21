B&B Co-Founder Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre reveals his vision for the facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KMTV) — It is Day Five of our "Give Kids a Fighting Chance" fight week. The goal is to raise money for Terence Crawford's B&B Sports Academy ahead of his big fight in Vegas on July 29th.

B&B stands for "Bud" who you know and "Bo" who you may not. B&B was actually Brian "Bomac" McIntyre's vision.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole talked to Brian and learned this is just the beginning for B&B.

"The connection between me and Terence is a bond that cannot be broken. That bond started man - probably 30 years ago... I actually knew Terence before he was born. I fought with his uncle, I fought with his dad. We fought for the same teams with the CW Boxing Club," said Brian McIntyre.

"Then the next thing you know here comes another Crawford walking thru the gym doors," he chuckled.

Brian "Bomac" McIntyre is Terence "Bud" Crawford's trainer.

Serese: When did you know he had IT?

Brian: I think he was probably 12 or 13. He took a break to play football and wrestle a little bit and he came back - he just kept winning and winning and winning.

The duo found success in the ring and then shared a vision to help other kids be successful in life through the B&B Sports Academy.

"I will say this - somebody did it for me when I was a kid. Time, energy, money, traveling, hours and hours of being in the gym - hours and hours of traveling. So, I always felt like I was going to do it for somebody else and that was Carl Washington. He took me under his wing - not only me but other fighters," he shared.

Carl Washington created the C.W. Boxing Club.

"He was a father figure at times — at times he put this foot down - in order for us to get on the right track," Brian recalled. "That saved my life because I had did some shooting at a cop - I was stealing shoes. If I had not gone through that program Carl Washington put together, I would still be in prison somewhere," he admitted.

That's why B&B Sports Academy started nearly 10 years ago.

"The perfect place is right back in our community," Brian pointed out.

But kids get more than just a good physical training here, there are life skills programs. The plan is to also have educational opportunities — like tutoring and a bullying program.

"We're going to go into one school a month and talk about it and set it up if a student gets bullied - because a lot of kids don't want to tell their moms or tell the principal or the counselor - they can always call B&B," he explained.

His plans for B&B's future are clear.

"I want B&B to be recognized as a safe haven for the kids. It's not only boxing - education, discipline, other sports - wrestling, basketball, tennis, golf. I want B&B to provide for kids that might not want to box, but it's a place for them to be here - it's a place where they can come get a hot meal, get a sack lunch during the summertime. That's my vision." he shared.

While he's grateful for the "Give Kids a Fighting Chance" campaign...

"To be really honest with you, I want to say it's about time some of the people finally caught on - we are about 10 years strong now," he revealed. "It's gratifying and it's heartfelt that wow somebody finally sees my vision."

A donation will help his vision become a reality. No amount is too big or too small even five dollars can make a difference.

"Five dollars will feed a kid a lunch - a sack lunch, a sandwich, a juice, a fruit and a snack. That's what five dollars will do. That five dollars will give a kid a pair of hand wraps and a mouthpiece. You give a kid something that he really loves," Brian explained.

To donate, text Crawford to 50155 or go to 3newsnow.com and look for the Give Kids a Fighting Chance tab at the top of the screen. The money raised stays in our community and helps kids learn valuable life lessons in a safe environment.

KMTV is matching the first $10,000 donated.

